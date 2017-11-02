Shipachyov (suspension) has returned to his native Russia, but he technically remains under contract with the Golden Knights, Sportsnet reports.

According to this latest report, Shipachyov will not be able to latch on with a KHL team until he fills out retirement paperwork with the NHL. Alternatively, the Golden Knights could terminate his contract, as requested by the player himself, but that would force the Golden Knights to engage the process of unconditional waivers. Essentially, the two sides are playing a game of chicken to see who gives in first after the Russian superstar failed to report to AHL Chicago, the expansion franchise's top development affiliate. Fantasy owners can safely cut bait on Ship as it doesn't look like he'll be of service to any NHL club this year -- if ever again.