Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov: Back with big club
The Golden Knights recalled Zykov from AHL Chicago on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The Russian recently had his 20-game ban for PEDs lifted, but was placed on waivers by the team Nov. 27. Going unclaimed, Zykov stayed in the AHL, recording four points in five games. The 24-year-old has put up just two points in seven games for the Golden Knights already this season, and his first chance to re-enter the lineup is Tuesday against Chicago.
