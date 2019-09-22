Zykov opened the scoring for Vegas in its 3-1 win over San Jose on Saturday.

Zykov crashed the net to sweep in a rebound originating from a Max Pacioretty shot. The hockey world is still anticipating a breakout season from the Russian, but he didn't exactly light it up in prior stints with the Hurricanes and Oilers. He's registered only six goals and seven assists over 40 NHL games.