Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov: Scores in season finale
Zykov potted his second goal of the campaign and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.
Zykov had two goals and three helpers between the Oilers, Hurricanes and Golden Knights, combining to feature in 28 games this season. He featured on the top line Saturday, but will likely find himself in the press box more often than not in the playoffs.
