Carrier scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Carrier tied the game at 1-1 with a goal in his second game back from an upper-body injury that kept him sidelined for more than two months. The 29-year-old winger has resumed his usual fourth-line role, so he doesn't offer much fantasy upside. He's produced six goals, two assists, 58 shots on net and 76 hits through 35 outings this season.