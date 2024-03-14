Carrier (upper body) was activated off long-term injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site. He's expected to play Thursday versus Calgary.
Carrier was last in the lineup Jan. 4. He has five goals and seven points in 33 appearances in 2023-24. Carrier will likely serve in a bottom-six capacity in his return.
