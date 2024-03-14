Carrier (upper body) is expected to be back in the lineup Thursday versus Calgary.

Carrier looks set to return from a 26-game absence due to his upper-body issue, having last played Jan. 4 versus the Panthers. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was struggling to produce offensively with just two goals and two assists in his prior 24 outings. In order to play Thursday, Carrier will need to be activated off long-term injured reserve.