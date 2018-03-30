Carrier (undisclosed) is expected to be back in the lineup for the postseason, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Carrier has been out of the lineup since Feb. 4, (a stretch of 25 games) due to his undisclosed injury. With their playoff spot wrapped up, there is little reason for the Golden Knights to rush the winger back into action. Either Ryan Carpenter or Ryan Reaves figures to be the odd man out once Carrier is given the all-clear.