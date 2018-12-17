Carrier potted a goal in Sunday's win over New York.

Carrier has already set a new career high in goals (seven) and needs just one more point to break his total from 2016-17 when he notched eight points in 41 games for the Sabres. The winger's ceiling is likely in the 20-25 point range, assuming he can hold onto his spot in the lineup with consistency.

More News
Our Latest Stories