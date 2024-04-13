Karlsson scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Karlsson's offense remains warm -- he has four goals and seven assists over his last nine contests. The 31-year-old center's tally in the third period squashed the Wild's small chance of a comeback. Karlsson is up to 28 goals and 57 points over 67 appearances, with both of those scoring numbers being the highest he's had in the last six years. He's added 169 shots on net and a plus-16 rating while seeing steady middle-six usage.