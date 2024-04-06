Karlsson scored a goal, dished an assist and added three hits in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Coyotes.
Karlsson put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 midway through the second period and set up an Anthony Mantha goal a few minutes later. During his six-game point streak, Karlsson has earned three goals and six helpers. The center is up to 27 tallies, 55 points, 160 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 64 contests overall. He'll likely continue to center the third line even once Tomas Hertl (knee) is cleared for his Golden Knights debut.
