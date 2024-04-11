Karlsson notched a shorthanded assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers.
Karlsson remains warm on offense with three goals and seven assists over his last eight outings. The 31-year-old center had a hand in Keegan Kolesar's third-period tally to spoil Stuart Skinner's shutout bid. Karlsson is up to 56 points -- matching his highest total since 2018-19 -- while adding 164 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 66 appearances. He is clicking on the third line with Pavel Dorofeyev and Anthony Mantha, allowing Tomas Hertl to open his Golden Knights tenure on the second line.
