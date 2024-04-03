Karlsson scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Karlsson's point streak is up to five games (two goals, five assists). This was his first power-play point since Feb. 20. The 31-year-old center has matched his point total from last season with 53 through 63 appearances. He's earned 13 power-play points with 159 shots on net and a plus-16 rating in 2023-24 while seeing time in a middle-six role.