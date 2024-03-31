Karlsson recorded an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Desperate for points, the Wild gambled by pulling their goalie in overtime. Karlsson was able to collect the puck and set up Jonathan Marchessault for the decisive tally 3:30 into the extra frame. The 31-year-old Karlsson has a goal and five assists over his last four contests. For the season, the center is at 52 points, 155 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 62 appearances. He needs two more points to surpass his total from last year.