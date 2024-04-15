Share Video

Link copied!

Karlsson scored twice in the third period to send the game to overtime in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Colorado.

Karlsson's two goal third period, which included a power-play tally, puts him at the 30-goal plateau, the second-highest total of his career. Wild Bill is ending the season on a tear. He has scored six goals and 13 points over the last 10 games.

More News