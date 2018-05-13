Karlsson earned a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2, Game 1 loss to the Jets to open the Western Conference finals.

Karlsson changed the angle on a beautiful Jonathan Marchessault pass right at the doorstep, but that ended up being the final goal of the game. The talented Swede is averaging a point per game in the playoffs, but fantasy owners involved in survivor pools must be wondering how long this fairytale season from the expansion Golden Knights can last.