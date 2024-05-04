Karlsson registered an assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Stars in Game 6.
After a 60-point regular season, Karlsson was silenced for the first five games of the first round. He broke the slump by setting up Mark Stone's empty-netter Friday, though that's hardly a sign of good things to come for Karlsson. The veteran center is stuck in a third-line, and his defensive skills are strong enough to prevent him from getting more favorable matchups. Karlsson has added nine shots on net, six hits and a plus-3 rating through six playoff outings.
