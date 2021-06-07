Karlsson produced three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.
Karlsson helped out on each of Jonathan Marchessault's three goals in Game 4, as the Golden Knights' second line lifted them to the win. The 28-year-old Karlsson has been strong in the playoffs with three goals and six helpers through 11 games. He's added 20 shots on net, a plus-6 rating and 17 hits.
