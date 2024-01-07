Karlsson (lower body) is now considered week-to-week, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Karlsson was placed on injured reserve Thursday after being ruled out for two contests. His absence will extend beyond that, and it's questionable at this point if he'll play before the All-Star break. A clearer timeline for Karlsson's return is unlikely to surface until he's able to return to practice. In his absence, Chandler Stephenson will likely center the second line between Pavel Dorofeyev and Mark Stone.