Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Finds twine Friday

Karlsson scored a goal on five shots and won 15 of 19 faceoffs in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Karlsson's tally was the first of three by the Golden Knights in the third period. He's now at 14 goals, 41 points, 124 shots and a plus-9 rating through 58 games. The Swede has a three-game point streak with four goals and a helper -- he's heated up recently since returning from a broken finger.