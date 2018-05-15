Karlsson generated a secondary assist Monday, with the Golden Knights defeating the Jets 3-1 on the road to take Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Karlsson has shown up offensively in the conference finals, as he deposited a power-play goal in Game 1 and then added this helper in the series equalizer. One of the league's biggest breakout performers -- jumping from 25 points with the Blue Jackets last campaign to a 78-point output with the expansion club this season -- Karlsson has quickly evolved into an elite forward and should be priced as such in fantasy drafts this fall.