Karlsson (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.
Karlsson was already ruled out for the Knights' next two contests, so his placement on injured reserve won't impact his return date. In his last nine contests, the 30-year-old Swede has notched three goals, three assists and 26 shots.
