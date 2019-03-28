Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Registers assist

Karlsson picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

The helper gives Karlsson his second straight 30-assist season, as well as 53 points in 77 games overall. He's 25 points behind his 78 points from last year, but regression was likely for this campaign. It's come in the form of a 9.3 percent drop in shooting percentage.