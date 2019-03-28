Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Registers assist
Karlsson picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.
The helper gives Karlsson his second straight 30-assist season, as well as 53 points in 77 games overall. He's 25 points behind his 78 points from last year, but regression was likely for this campaign. It's come in the form of a 9.3 percent drop in shooting percentage.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pots goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pockets three points•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Reaches 20 goals•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Notches two assists•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Picks up assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...