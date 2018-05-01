Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Scores winner in overtime
Karlsson notched the game-winning goal and set up a goal on Monday, helping his side take a 2-1 series lead with a 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.
Karlsson has taken his game to another level against the Sharks, scoring seven points in three games. It doesn't look like the other shoe is going to be dropping anytime soon for Karlsson in this series, as San Jose has yet to figure out how to slow down the Knights' center and is running out of time to do so.
