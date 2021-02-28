Karlsson scored twice and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Karlsson gave Vegas its first lead of the game at 9:10 of the second period. Adam Henrique answered in the third period, but Karlsson got the last laugh with the game-winning goal in overtime. The 28-year-old Swede is up to five scores and 14 points through 17 appearances this season. While recent lineup changes have Karlsson listed on the third line, he's still functionally a first-line center averaging over 18 minutes per game.