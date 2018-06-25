Karlsson was handed a qualifying offer by the Golden Knights on Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Perhaps the least surprising move of the day, there was little chance Vegas would let the 43-goal scorer walk in free agency July 1. The two sides will likely try to work out a long-term deal, but if not, the Swede would be under contract for $1 million for the upcoming 2018-19 campaign.