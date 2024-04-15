Whitecloud notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Whitecloud has six helpers over his last nine contests. The third-pairing defenseman remains in a limited role, but he's chipping in solid offense. For the season, he's at 14 points, 50 shots on net, 123 hits, 102 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-3 rating through a 59 appearances. He'll set a career high in games played if he suits up for one of the Golden Knights' last two contests.