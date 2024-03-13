Whitecloud (undisclosed) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Kraken.
Whitecloud will play on the third pairing after leaving Saturday's game versus the Red Wings late in the third period. The 27-year-old defenseman won't have to miss any additional time, though his limited role makes him a poor option for fantasy managers.
