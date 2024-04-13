Whitecloud managed an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Whitecloud hasn't been an everyday player lately, but he has five helpers over his last eight contests. The 27-year-old plays on the third pairing when he is in the lineup. He's produced 13 points, 49 shots on net, 123 hits, 102 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 58 outings overall. He needs to play in two of the Golden Knights' last three games to set a new career high for appearances.