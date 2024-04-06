Whitecloud logged an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Whitecloud was scratched for the previous two games, but he drew in for Alex Pietrangelo (illness) in this contest. The 27-year-old Whitecloud has four assists over his last five outings, giving him 12 points, 45 shots on net, 116 hits, 96 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 55 appearances. He continues to see third-pairing usage when he plays.