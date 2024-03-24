Whitecloud produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Whitecloud set up Jack Eichel's go-ahead tally in the second period. This was Whitecloud's return to the lineup after a three-game stint as a healthy scratch following a stretch in which he was limited to three assists over 15 games. The 27-year-old previously appeared to be a lock for the lineup, but the Golden Knights' beefed-up defense has created competition for third-pairing jobs. Whitecloud is at nine points, 105 hits, 90 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 51 contests overall, so his status in the lineup is of little concern for fantasy purposes.