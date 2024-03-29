Whitecloud produced an assist, five hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Whitecloud has three helpers over four games since he was scratched for three contests. The 27-year-old has responded well to that coaching decision, and he continues to hold a spot in the lineup over Alec Martinez while Alex Pietrangelo (illness) is out. Whitecloud is up to 11 points, 44 shots on net, 30 PIM, 113 hits and 94 blocked shots through 54 appearances this season.