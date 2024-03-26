Whitecloud notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Whitecloud has a helper in each of the last two games since he returned from a three-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 27-year-old's recent offense shouldn't be seen as a sign of things to come, as he remains in a third-pairing role. He's at 10 points, 43 shots on net, 106 hits, 90 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 52 appearances on the year.