Whitecloud posted an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Whitecloud helped out on a Nicolas Roy tally in the third period. In his first full NHL campaign, Whitecloud has amassed 11 points, 51 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 78 hits and 22 PIM through 48 contests. The 24-year-old is a steady third-pairing defenseman, but his offense hasn't been enough to intrigue many fantasy managers.