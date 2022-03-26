Whitecloud will be in the lineup against Chicago on Saturday after clearing the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Whitecloud is expected to pair up with fellow returnee Alec Martinez (jaw) who was activated off injured reserve. Prior to his absence, the 25-year-old Whitecloud was mired in a 14-game goal drought during which he generated just three assists and 19 shots. While he won't offer more than mid-range fantasy value, Whitecloud should still log big minutes for the club.