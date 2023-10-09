Whitecloud (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Whitecloud was already given a week-to-week designation and will now miss at least the first three games of the year. He was limited to 59 games last year, tallying five goals and 12 points in the process. His return timeline is unclear at this time.
