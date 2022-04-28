Svechnikov (rest) is expected to sit as a healthy scratch for Thursday's regular-season finale against the Devils, NHL..com's Walt Ruff reports.

Svechnikov will get the night off against New Jersey, but he'll be back in the lineup for Game 1 of Carolina's first-round matchup with the Bruins. The 22-year-old winger will finish the regular season with 30 goals and 69 points through 78 contests.