Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Helpers keep piling up
Svechnikov notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.
The youngster was all over the score sheet, adding six shots, three hits, two PIM, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Svechnikov is still looking for his first goal of the season, but he's more than made up for it with six assists through four four games -- with half of those helpers coming on the power play. The 19-year-old could be headed of a breakout in his second NHL campaign.
