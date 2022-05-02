Svechnikov's in the projected lineup for Monday's Game 1 against Boston.
Svechnikov will suit up for the series opener against Boston after being rested in the regular-season finale. He's expected to skate on the top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.
