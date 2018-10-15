Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Relentless in Sunday's game
Svechnikov recorded a game-high seven shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 road loss to the Jets.
Svechnikov only saw 12:38 of ice time, but he still pelted Laurent Brossoit with seven shots (all at even strength, mind you). Winnipeg's backup netminder got the last laugh since none of those shots fell into the cage, but a bit more puck luck and Svechnikov should be able to pile on the goals as a rookie. The Russian phenom has scored twice to complement two more assists through six games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...