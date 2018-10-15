Svechnikov recorded a game-high seven shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 road loss to the Jets.

Svechnikov only saw 12:38 of ice time, but he still pelted Laurent Brossoit with seven shots (all at even strength, mind you). Winnipeg's backup netminder got the last laugh since none of those shots fell into the cage, but a bit more puck luck and Svechnikov should be able to pile on the goals as a rookie. The Russian phenom has scored twice to complement two more assists through six games this season.