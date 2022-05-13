Svechnikov scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Svechnikov provided all of Carolina's offense in the loss with a pair of third-period goals including a power-play tally. The 22-year-old winger now has three goals and an assist in the series after he was held off the scoresheet in the last three contests. Svechnikov finished the regular season with a career-best 30 goals and 39 assists.