Svechnikov scored twice on three shots, dished an assist and added four hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Svechnikov helped the Hurricanes take control of the game. He scored in the second and third periods, and later added an assist on a Teuvo Teravainen tally. The 21-year-old Svechnikov has two goals and seven assists during his five-game point streak. The Russian winger is finishing the year hot. He's at 15 tallies, 42 points, 144 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 110 hits in 53 outings overall.