Forsberg was pulled in the second period after allowing three goals on 20 shots.

He got the yank at 4:03 of the second after giving up two goals in 17 seconds. Forsberg was replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic who made 18 saves in relief in a 4-3 overtime loss. The Canes are going to roll with the hot hand in the blue paint, so you need to own both guys. But neither is an ideal choice.