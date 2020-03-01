Play

Forsberg was pulled in the second period after allowing three goals on 20 shots.

He got the yank at 4:03 of the second after giving up two goals in 17 seconds. Forsberg was replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic who made 18 saves in relief in a 4-3 overtime loss. The Canes are going to roll with the hot hand in the blue paint, so you need to own both guys. But neither is an ideal choice.

More News
Our Latest Stories