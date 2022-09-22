Raanta (knee) participated in Thursday's on-ice practice to begin training camp, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Raanta suffered an MCL sprain at the end of the Hurricanes' playoff run last spring, but he's healthy now after being given a 6-8 week timeline. The 33-year-old once again enters the season as the projected backup to Frederik Andersen, though both of the Hurricanes' top netminders have lengthy injury histories. Raanta will have some value in standard fantasy formats given the strength of the Hurricanes' team, but he shouldn't be drafted as more than a No. 3 goalie.