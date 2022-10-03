Raanta is expected to start Monday at home in preseason action against Columbus, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
aanta occupied the starter's crease during the morning skate. He was a serviceable backup for the Hurricanes last season behind Frederik Andersen. He earned his fair share of starts because of injuries to Andersen.
