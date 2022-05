Raanta made 27 saves Saturday in a 3-2 series-clinching win over the Bruins in their Eastern Conference First Round series.

Jake DeBrusk beat him from the slot in the second to cut the Canes lead to 2-1 and David Pastrnak put a one-timer past him with 22 seconds left. Raanta has made Canes' fans say, 'Freddie who?' with his focused play in Round 1. Frederik Andersen (lower body) may return in Round 2 against either the Rangers or Pens, but if not Raanta has proven he is more than capable.