Skjei scored a goal for the third time in his last four games in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Skjei has been on a pretty remarkable run lately, with six points in his last six games (3G, 3A), giving him a career-high 42 points (13G, 29A) with eight games remaining. Skjei has been a terrific source of secondary scoring from the Canes' blue line this season, which has earned him a spot on the second power-play unit where he's averaging almost a minute of ice time per game. Seven of Skjei's 42 points have come with the man advantage this season (4G, 3A), which boosts his fantasy value even further. Enjoy the ride.