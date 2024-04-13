Skjei recorded an assist and six shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Skjei has an assist in five straight games as he puts the finishing touches on a career-best campaign. The 30-year-old defenseman has played in all 80 games with just two more to go in the regular season, adding 13 goals and 34 assists to complement 69 hits and 90 blocked shots. Heading into the 2023-24 campaign, Skjei had never cleared seven points on the power play in a given season, but he's stepped up on special teams, adding a goal and 11 helpers on the man advantage and dropping four more points shorthanded. Still on the Rangers' books from the six-year deal he signed in 2018, Skjei could hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer.