Skjei (rest) will be out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Skjei was in line to rejoin the lineup, but he'll instead get another game off heading into the postseason. The 30-year-old defenseman ends the regular season at a career-high 47 points with 185 shots on net, 90 blocked shots, 69 hits and a plus-15 rating over 80 appearances. Skjei should be good for a top-four role in the playoffs.