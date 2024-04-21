Skjei registered two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Skjei helped out on the first two Hurricanes goals in the contest, including Evgeny Kuznetsov's opening tally on the power play. Skjei was on a five-game assist streak to end the regular season, though he was rested for the final two contests. The 30-year-old had a career-high 47 points with 90 blocked shots and 185 shots on net over 80 appearances this year, so he could offer some all-around fantasy value from the blue line in playoff competitions.